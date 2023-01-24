Nickel Creek back together for Celebrants – new video

Skip to content
Nickel Creek, the powerhouse trio that brought bluegrass-infused acoustic pop music to the forefront of the culture – and made Chris Thile a household name – has come together again for a new album and a worldwide tour.
The album,
, is slated for release on March 24. It features the original primary members, Thile on mandolin, Sean Watkins on guitar, and Sara Watkins on fiddle, supported by Mike Elizondo on bass. Celebrants
A debut single,
, is available, and a live performance video of the song is released today. Strangers
VIDEO
Nickel Creek is currently touring in the UK, and will launch a US tour in April with three nights at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, all of which are already sold old.
Pre-orders are available now for Celebrants, which boasts 18 new tracks from the groundbreaking group. They will even have a limited number of LPs in iridescent yellow vinyl, sold as a double album set.
Find more details, along with info on the US tour in 2023, at the
Nickel Creek web site.
