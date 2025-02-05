Nick Keen, Wyatt Harman to Volume Five

Volume Five has announced two new members of their long-running bluegrass band, led by vocalist and fiddler Glen Harrell. Nick Keen has joined up on mandolin, and Wyatt Harman on bass, both experienced young bluegrass professionals who have been active on the scene for some time.

Nick is a native North Carolinian who’s been playing since he was a pre-teen. Growing up in a bluegrass family, he was singing and playing with his dad, Mike, as a boy in area churches. He has since toured with Bradley Walker, Josh Williams, and Clay Hess, and picked up a MerleFest Mandolin Championship.

This is actually Nick’s second chance to join the group, and he is happy that it worked out.

“I have always admired Volume Five and the consistent quality of music that they produce. Glen and I talked many years ago about me coming on board, but the timing was not right. I have been away from the music scene for several years, so for Glen and the guys to consider me for this opportunity was a true honor. I am excited and looking forward to this next chapter in life with Volume Five.”

Wyatt comes from just outside St. Louis, in Florissant, MO. He also grew up playing grass, the son of flatpicker Bull Harman. He started on bass at 15, and was soon a member of Bull Harman & Bull’s Eye where he was chosen as SPBGMA Midwest Bass Player of the Year Award from 2016-2020. With something of an entrepreneurial spirit, Wyatt has started a pair of midwest bands, including Mashtag with Zach Top, and more recently, Harman & Ruble.

“It’s kind of a dream come true for me. I’ve always admired Volume Five, I’ve always loved Glen’s singing, and all the guys in the group.

When I was 18 I went on a school trip with my class, and left my car at home. While I was gone my parents had a car stereo installed, so when I got back and turned the car on, they had the music turned up real loud, and it was a Volume Five CD!

I’m so happy to expand my wings, while I keep the Harman & Ruble band doing some local gigs.”

Keen and Harman join Harrell on fiddle and vocals, Chris Wade on banjo, and Jacob Burleson on guitar.

Glen says that he feels very comfortable with his two newest bandmates.

“I have known Nick and Wyatt for several years and love their playing. They brought lots of energy and enthusiasm to the band at our first rehearsal. They are both great players and are an asset to Volume Five. We really look forward to touring and recording new music with them.”

Keep an eye on the Volume Five web site to see when they’ll be performing in your area.