Nick Goad to Sideline on mandolin

Sideline has announced that Nick Goad will join the band on mandolin, stepping into the spot recently vacated when Zack Arnold departed for a job with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage.

Nick is a native of Stuart, VA, where he still resides, and had been working with Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome prior to this opportunity to go with Sideline.

He tells us that he is already a fan, and can’t wait to get started.

“I have played with a couple of these guys in the past at various jam sessions, they are a great bunch of guys, and the band has a very high energy which I like. I look forward to hitting the road with these guys.”

Founding member and bassist, Jason Moore, says that everyone was in agreement that Nick was the man for the job.

“We are all very excited to announce Nick Goad as our new mandolin player and vocalist for Sideline. Nick showed up for his tryout and he was the most prepared I had ever seen. He proceeded to walk in, sit down, and kill his audition. After hearing him, we were all in on hiring him. He has the talent (vocally and instrumentally) and all of the intangibles you could ask for. We are excited and look forward to introducing him to all of our fans over the summer. It’s going to be a great year, and we feel Nick came on board at the best time possible.”

Goad joins Jason’s fellow founders, Steve Dilling on banjo and Skip Cherryholmes on guitar, along with Jamie Harper on fiddle, and Jason Greer on guitar.

He will be with the band this weekend for the Bluegrass & BBQ festival at Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO.