Nick Chandler & Delivered virtual album release show in Nashville

Nick Chandler & Delivered had planned to host a live album release party last week even before the COVID-19 virus spread from Asia and Europe to the United States early this year. But once restrictions made clear that they wouldn’t be able to go through with that plan, they put their heads together with their record label and came up with a workaround.
It helped that their label was
615 Hideaway Records in Nashville, who specialize in broadcasting live music performances online. So Nick easily worked it out to host a virtual album release party for this past Saturday via Inside The Lines Facebook Live. Label head Sammy Passamano ran the board and switched the show live, which was enjoyed by a group of loyal fans online.
Nick shared some photos from Saturday, and you can still watch the show on the
Bluegrass Music TV Facebook page. The virtual tip jar is still available as well for anyone who would like to send along a little something from Nick and the guys.
