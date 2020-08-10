Nick Chandler & Delivered virtual album release show in Nashville

Posted on by John Lawless

Nick Chandler & Delivered had planned to host a live album release party last week even before the COVID-19 virus spread from Asia and Europe to the United States early this year. But once restrictions made clear that they wouldn’t be able to go through with that plan, they put their heads together with their record label and came up with a workaround.

It helped that their label was 615 Hideaway Records in Nashville, who specialize in broadcasting live music performances online. So Nick easily worked it out to host a virtual album release party for Inside The Lines this past Saturday via Facebook Live. Label head Sammy Passamano ran the board and switched the show live, which was enjoyed by a group of loyal fans online.

Nick shared some photos from Saturday, and you can still watch the show on the Bluegrass Music TV Facebook page. The virtual tip jar is still available as well for anyone who would like to send along a little something from Nick and the guys.

  • Nick Chandler & Delivered virtual album release concert at Bluegrass Music TV (8/8/20)
  • Nick Chandler at pre-show soundcheck for Nick Chandler & Delivered virtual album release concert at Bluegrass Music TV (8/8/20)
  • Gary Trivette at soundcheck for the Nick Chandler & Delivered album release concert at Bluegrass Music TV (8/8/20)
  • Nick Chandler at pre-show soundcheck for Nick Chandler & Delivered virtual album release concert at Bluegrass Music TV (8/8/20)
  • Pre-show soundcheck for Nick Chandler & Delivered virtual album release concert at Bluegrass Music TV (8/8/20)
  • Pre-show soundcheck for Nick Chandler & Delivered virtual album release concert at Bluegrass Music TV (8/8/20)
  • Sammy Passamano at the board at pre-show soundcheck for Nick Chandler & Delivered virtual album release concert at Bluegrass Music TV (8/8/20)
  • Nick Chandler & Delivered virtual album release concert at Bluegrass Music TV (8/8/20)
  • Nick Chandler & Delivered virtual album release concert at Bluegrass Music TV (8/8/20)

