Nick Chandler & Delivered to Pinecastle, new single drops

Pinecastle Records has announced the signing of traditional grassers, Nick Chandler & Delivered, to the label, and released a debut single from the band’s upcoming album.

The North Carolina group is fronted by mandolinist and lead singer Chandler, supported by Zach McCracken on banjo, Hudson Bosworth on guitar, and Gary Trivette on bass.

They specialize in a smooth bluegrass sound and already have a total of five self-produced projects. The first three were Gospel bluegrass, and the next two have included secular material primarily, though Gospel bluegrass is still a part of their show.

Chandler says that he is delighted with their new label.

“I am so excited about the new partnership with Pinecastle Records. To share a label with the biggest names in bluegrass is such an honor. I am really looking forward to working with Lonnie Lassiter, Ethan Burkhardt, and the whole Pinecastle team. Pinecastle Records is a great fit for Nick Chandler and Delivered.”

For their first Pinecastle release, they have chosen a modern classic of the genre, Slowly Getting You Out Of The Way, written by Randall Hylton, and notably recorded previously by Flatt Lonesome and Johnny Williams. But Nick and the guys slow it down a bit, and sing most of the verses and choruses in three part harmony. It’s a nice variation on this familiar song.

Check it out…

Slowly Getting You Out Of The Way from Nick Chandler & Delivered is available now from popular download and streaming sites. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.

This track will be included on their first Pinecastle album, expected early in 2022.