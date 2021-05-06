Nick Chandler & Delivered to Mosaic Artist Agency

The Mosaic Artist Agency in Nashville has announced the signing of Nick Chandler & Delivered for booking representation.

Nick and the guys specialize in traditional bluegrass, and have five albums to their credit, the most recent of which, Inside The Lines, is on 615 Hideaway Records. Like many bluegrass acts, they got started in Gospel music, but now include both secular and spiritual music in their show.

He says that they are all delighted with this new partnership.

“I’m so excited to work with Brandy Miller and Mosaic Artist Agency. We are thrilled about the opportunities this partnership will provide. Brandy and her team are hard workers that are dedicated to providing excellent experiences, and that is exactly the right fit for Nick Chandler and Delivered.”

For those who don’t recall, Brandy was something of a sensation in the bluegrass world when she was a teenager, capturing attention for her fluid banjo picking, and releasing her first album, BrandyGrass at age 14. She won top honors in the banjo competition in Galax in 2012, recorded with The Daughters of Bluegrass, and was named a Huber Youth Showcase Artist, which came with a new five.

We’ll let her fill us in on what came next, leading to her launching her own agency to represent artists.

“In 2015, I took my first full time road gig with Chosen Road as their banjo player. I was there for around a year or so, but decided that road life wasn’t the right fit for me at the time. Then in 2017, while at IBMA, Jonathan Buckner with Chosen Road approached me and asked if I would be interested in working for them in the office, handling booking, etc. I’ve always loved the music, and I still wanted to be a part of it, so it made perfect sense to try my hand in the business side of the music industry.

In October of 2017 I started handling all of the booking and social media management for Chosen Road. I’ve absolutely loved every minute of it, and they are just great guys to work for. However, in 2020 I wanted to spread my wings and start my own agency. Thankfully, Jonathan and the rest of the guys with Chosen Road gave me their blessing. They also agreed to sign on as my first artist on the roster. In the latter part of 2020, I also signed Delnora Reed and Dani Flowers. They are both phenomenal singer/songwriters.

I am so excited that as of this past month we’ve added Nick Chandler and Delivered as the newest artist to our roster. Mosaic Artist Agency is about one thing, and that is making a positive impact in the world around us through the music we love. Every one of our artists embody this idea in the music they make, and the lives they live. We specialize primarily in booking and social media management. We’ve been humbled by the inquiries we’ve had from so many great bands about Mosaic Artist Agency, but right now we want to provide quality services. That being said, we are really being selective about who we work with and how many artists we are servicing.

I am so thankful to be on this journey I am on. I’m blessed to work with some amazing musicians who do such a great job representing the music I love. I’m also blessed to have two great girls on my team in Kendra McKinnon and Hannah Williams. Some folks might recognize Kendra as a part of Moonstruck Management’s team from years ago.”

She is plenty excited about working with Chandler as well.

“As for the newest addition to our roster, we couldn’t be more happy about signing Nick Chandler and Delivered. We’ve never met a harder working group of guys. Their material is top notch, Nick is a perfectionist, and they just happen to be from the mountains of Western North Carolina….a place I’m proud to call home. In my opinion, Nick Chandler is also one of the most underrated mandolin players out there. His style of mandolin playing is one that is just not easily replicated. It reminds me a lot of Doyle’s, but he definitely has a style that is uniquely his own.”

In addition to Nick on mandolin, Delivered is Spencer Hatcher on banjo, Hudson Bosworth on guitar, and Gary Trivette on bass.

Here they are in a video produced by 615 Hideaway of their hit song, Big Bill Johnson.

For more information on Nick Chandler & Delivered, contact Mosaic Artist Agency online.