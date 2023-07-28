Nick Chandler & Delivered in Norway

Earlier this month, Nick Chandler & Delivered were the American bluegrass artist at this year’s Norsk Countrytreff Music Festival in Breim, Norway. Trudy Chandler, Nick’s wife and the band’s tour manager, shared this brief report, along with photos from their trip.

“Josh Turner was the headliner and we had a great time at this amazing festival. Norway was beautiful, and the festival had about 17,000 people in attendance. This festival has been running for many years and the list of bluegrass and country artists that have played there over the years is very impressive.

We were honored to be invited to this years festival and we had an unforgettable time. Gary even found a way to go fishing in the fjord!”

The band even got to join Josh Turner for a version of Will The Circle Be Unbroken.

Delivered is Nick Chandler on mandolin and lead vocals, Gary Trivette on bass, Jamie Sparks on banjo, and Spencer Atkinson on guitar.

Longhorn at the 2023 Norsk Countrytreff Music Festival in Breim, Norway - photo by Trudy Chandler
Misery & Company at the 2023 Norsk Countrytreff Music Festival in Breim, Norway - photo by Trudy Chandler
2023 Norsk Countrytreff Music Festival in Breim, Norway - photo by Trudy Chandler
Nick Chandler & Delivered with new friends at the 2023 Norsk Countrytreff Music Festival in Breim, Norway - photo by Trudy Chandler
Nick Chandler & Delivered perform at the 2023 Norsk Countrytreff Music Festival in Breim, Norway - photo by Trudy Chandler
Nick Chandler & Delivered perform at the 2023 Norsk Countrytreff Music Festival in Breim, Norway - photo by Trudy Chandler
View of Breim, Norway - photo by Trudy Chandler
Posters and schedule for at the 2023 Norsk Countrytreff Music Festival in Breim, Norway - photo by Trudy Chandler
Posters and schedule for at the 2023 Norsk Countrytreff Music Festival in Breim, Norway - photo by Trudy Chandler
Nick Chandler & Delivered perform in a cemetery at the 2023 Norsk Countrytreff Music Festival in Breim, Norway - photo by Trudy Chandler
Nick Chandler & Delivered perform with Josh Turner at the 2023 Norsk Countrytreff Music Festival in Breim, Norway - photo by Trudy Chandler

