Next To Nothing – new single for Hammertowne

Next To Nothing is the latest single from Mountain Fever Records for Hammertowne, an eastern Kentucky group known for their quality material.

Band leader David Carroll, who plays guitar, sings lead, and is the group’s primary songwriter, says that this one isn’t his, but was suggested for their upcoming album by his son Chaston, who plays mandolin with Hammertowne.

“Next To Nothing’ is a tune written by one of our all-time favorites, the great Russell Johnson. He recorded it with New Vintage back in the ’90s. Chaston actually suggested we consider the tune, and it fit right into Bryan’s wheelhouse vocally.

It’s such a well-written song that really puts the lead vocalist front and center, and Bryan sure seized the opportunity to shine. We would have been tickled to cut this tune no matter who had written it. But the fact that it’s the work of someone in the business that we are such a huge fan of makes it extra special.”

The Bryan he is referring to is bass player Bryan Russell, who does, indeed, do a fine job on this song. In addition to Chaston, Bryan, and David, Hammertowne consists of Scott Tackett on guitar and Dale Thomas on banjo. They have just recently added Daniel Norton on reso-guitar, though he does not appear on this track.

Have a listen…

Next To Nothing is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

The song will be included on Hammertowne’s next Mountain Fever project, You Can Learn A Lot from a Song, expected in June of 2023.