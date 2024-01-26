Next Leadership Bluegrass virtual workshop is on vocals

IBMA’s Leadership Bluegrass alumni have announced February 21 as the date for their next virtual workshop, free to all online using the Zoom app.

This one is dedicated to bluegrass vocals and is titled Everyone is a Singer: The Voice as an Instrument​. Leading the program are three noted singers, who are also recognized as among the top vocal coaches in our music.

Stephen Mougin is guitarist and harmony singer with the Sam Bush Band, and owner/operator of Dark Shadow Recording. For many years he also offered band coaching workshops where he would work all day with a band looking to improve and enhance their presentation, and serves as the primary engineer and producer for Dark Shadow studio artists.

Dan Boner is the Director of the Bluegrass, Old Time & Roots Music Studies program at East Tennessee State University. He is also a solo recording artist, and spent several years touring with the Becky Buller Band. He likewise coaches students in the program on their singing, and leads the school’s premier band, ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band.

Dede Wyland has devoted her entire life to bluegrass singing, as both a performer and an instructor. On the national stage she drew attention as vocalist Tony Trischka & Skyline and before that with Grass, Food & Lodging. Now living in the DC capitol region, Dede operates her Online Video School of Voice.

Starting at noon (eastern) on February 21, these three leaders in their craft will discuss a number of topics, including:

Appreciating the voice as a bluegrass instrument

Caring for your voice and avoiding injury

A few vocal tips that can make a difference in your singing

The bluegrass sound – timing, phrasing and ornamentation

To attend, simply follow this link at the start time, making sure that you have the Zoom app installed on your device or phone.

If you can’t make it for the live seminar, Leadership Bluegrass typically makes the video feed available on YouTube a few weeks after each of their virtual workshops.