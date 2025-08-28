Next Act video from Steep Canyon Rangers

The Steep Canyon Rangers have released a music video for their latest single, Next Act, a new song written by founding banjo man Graham Sharp and guitarist Aaron Burdett.

The song, and the recording, offer a great example of how seamlessly the band has slid into a different sound since their long time lead vocalist Woody Platt departed to pursue a solo career. We’ve had several occasions in the past to point out the strength of Burdett’s songwriting, as well as his contemporary gloss on the bluegrass genre. And Sharp has helped define the Rangers vibe with his writing for years.

Graham gave a thumbnail description of this song.

“Next Act was inspired by a friend of mine I greatly admire. I saw her get done wrong in a relationship she had built her life around. She looked her heartbreak in the eye, got to work, and moved on to a version of herself that was even wiser and freer. A good reminder that we don’t have to be defined by our past if we’re willing to keep growing.”

Graham and Burdett are join by Mike Guggino on mandolin, Nicky Sanders on fiddle, Michael Ashworth on percussion, and Barrett Smith on bass.

Have a look see and a listen.

Next Act is available now from popular download and streaming services online.