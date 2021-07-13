News from ArtistWorks – new ownership and Sierra Hull mandolin course

Lots of news this week from ArtistWorks, the online learning academy with a special focus on bluegrass and acoustic music.

Just as they have announced a new mandolin course taught by Sierra Hull, the company has announced that it has been acquired by a private equity firm’s consortium of online music instruction companies.

According to co-founder Patricia Butler…

“ArtistWorks is now a part of a ground-breaking collective of leading names in online music education owned by TrueFire Studios holding company. The deal was completed with financing and investment from Growth Catalyst Partners. Everyone associated with this new alliance is a musician, which is testament to our focus of providing the most valuable and comprehensive online music instruction destination available.

ArtistWorks will maintain its own brand and unique style of instruction, found only with us. Of course, our online faculty remains the same and continues to be dedicated to fulfilling our long-held mission to teach the world music through Video Exchange® Learning.”

The faculty Patricia mentions includes some of the biggest names in bluegrass. Banjo instructors include Noam Pikelny and Tony Trischka, Bryan Sutton on guitar, Darol Anger on fiddle, and Missy Raines on bass.

The mandolin faculty has been expanded recently with the addition of Sierra Hull, teaching along with Mike Marshall and Caterina Lichtenberg.

On this new venture, Hull says…

“I’ve always loved teaching and always had a passion for it. So, to have an outlet where I can really share what I’ve learned about the mandolin with other people really excites me.

A good technique and foundation can take you anywhere you want to go. So, in my course, I cover everything from the basics and playing simple chords to learning how to improvise and play tunes the way our heroes do.”

Sierra’s lessons will function like all the ArtistWorks instruction. She will provide a basic core of video lessons, and students signed up can go through them at their leisure. After working on a lesson, each student can submit video of themself playing the material, which will receive a video response from her. All of the student videos and teacher repossess will be available to everyone signed up for the course, so even those uncomfortable submitting a video themselves will be able to watch what is hard for other students, and how the instructor responds.

While Sierra’s lessons have not yet started, those interested in enrolling can sign up now to receive information when instruction begins. Full details can be found online.