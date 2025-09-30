NewFound Road to Billy Blue Records

A great many bluegrass lovers have been excited about the return of NewFound Road, a popular bluegrass group from Ohio that recoded a number of well-received albums in the early 2000s. Headed up by vocalist Tim Shelton, the group went through a number of iterations before closing up shop in 2013.

Among those pleased to see their return is Jerry Salley, A&R/Creative Director with Billy Blue Records, who has just announced the signing of the reunited band to the label.

Shelton, NFR’s founding guitarist, says that they feel honored to be picked up so quickly by such a prominent record company.

“Newfound Road is proud to be the newest member of the Billy Blue Records family. We’re excited for this partnership, and look forward to creating and sharing our new music and old favorites with our loyal fans!”

Salley says that the label is delighted to have them.

“I’ve known fellow Buckeye, Tim Shelton, for many years now, and have always enjoyed his hard-charging bluegrass style. We are so excited that he has decided to resurrect his great band, Newfound Road, and are grateful they have chosen to join our Billy Blue Records family.

We look forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship with great new music coming very soon!”

In addition to Shelton, the band includes Jr. Williams on banjo and guitar, Joe Booher on mandolin, Jared Hensley on guitar, and Sam Lauderbaugh on bass.

NewFound Road is working on new music now, with plans to hit the studio soon, and begin touring in earnest come 2026.

That’s something to look forward to!