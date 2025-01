Tom Gray sits in with The Seldom Scene at The Birchmere (12/31/24) – photo © Jeromie Stephens

As they do every year, The Seldom Scene put on their New Year’s Eve concert at The Birchmere in Alexandria, VA, with special guests. For many DC-area fans, this was their first time seeing Clay Hess in his new guitar/vocal position with the group.

Jeromie Stephens was on hand and captured a number of images of the band backstage, and out front.