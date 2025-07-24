New World in the Morning video from Jussi Syren & The Groundbreakers

While Finland’s Jussi Syren is preparing a trip to Chattanooga, TN to appear as an official Bluegrass Ramble artist at the World of Bluegrass conference in September, he has a new single with his band, The Groundbreakers.

Syren has become the bluegrass standard bearer in his home country, bringing Bill Monroe’s style of music to his fellow Finlanders. Fans across central Europe and Scandinavia also celebrate his original sound.

Here we have their bluegrass cover of the Roger Whittaker classic, New World in the Morning, the title track for their latest album. Whittaker was a British folk singer who was very popular throughout Europe, though he toured infrequently in the US. Now Syren et al have given his song a traditional bluegrass treatment, complete with D-tuners on the banjo.

Check out the song in this music video which finds Jussi and The Groundbreakers outdoors in a stark wintertime setting.

Before World of Bluegrass rolls in, Jussi Syren & The Groundbreakers will be touring Finland with Pitney Meyer in August, and then in Germany come September.

New World in the Morning, both the single and the album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.