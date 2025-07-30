New World in the Morning – Jussi Syren & The Groundbreakers

Celebrating thirty years as a performing artist is a milestone in itself, but to have successfully run an internationally touring bluegrass band outside the US for that long is an even more impressive feat. Formed in 1995 in Finland, Jussi Syren & The Groundbreakers have continually brought their hard-edged brand of traditional bluegrass to venues both in and outside of their home country. Most notably, the group has been invited to participate as showcase artists at the IBMA’s World of Bluegrass convention this year. Their latest release, New World In The Morning captures the defining traditional element that Syren & The Groundbreakers have continuously maintained.

The project leads off with the title track, New World In The Morning. Written by Roger Whitaker, this song captures the gravelly, yet captivating lead vocal of Jussi Syren. Along with Syren on mandolin and vocals, the Groundbreakers also consist of Tauri Oksala on banjo and vocals, J.P. Putkonen on guitar and vocals, and Tero Mäenpää on bass and vocals.

Flat Country by Oksala is one of three tunes that capture the group’s instrumental abilities. The Groundbreakers are joined on this track by traditional bluegrass authority Matteo Ringressi from Italy, who provides fiddle.

Tighten Up the Belt is one of several original songs by Syren. With a message of setting aside fun for hard work, this song fits the musical stylings of the Groundbreakers to a T. This track once again includes Ringressi, whose fiddling particularly stands out.

The following track, River, by Carita Holmström, takes the group’s energy up several notches with riveting vocals from the band, as well as stellar mandolin and banjo playing from Syren and Oksala respectively.

Daniel Had a Vision and Down the Jericho Road are the album’s two gospel selections. The former by Syren tells the biblical story of Daniel’s prophecies about the end times, while the latter by John W. Rose and Michael Waddle is an acapella piece that features guitarist Putkonen on lead vocals.

Another Town, Another Barroom by Syren tells the oft-told tale of a musician going from place to place and performing for little to nothing. With a slight swing groove, this is another song that captures Jussi’s raw, yet pure singing.

New World In The Morning not only celebrates a significant accomplishment in the history of Jussi Syren & The Groundbreakers, but also demonstrates why they have continued staying power in Finland and beyond.