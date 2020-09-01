New video and livestream from Mike Mitchell

Southwest Virginia bluegrass artist Mike Mitchell has new music to share, and is doing so through a livestream concert tonight to benefit a very worthy regional organization.

The Floyd-based singer, songwriter, educator, and multi-instrumentalist has been offering free livestream concerts from his home every Tuesday evening since quarantine restrictions erased his ability to perform live earlier this year. Billing the shows as Live With You, Mike has built up a strong online following through his Facebook page. These shows are a family affair, with his wife and daughter joining in for jokes and fun, and a variety of area pickers sitting in with Mike.

Tonight’s September 1 Live With You has a special theme, where Mitchell will be directing viewers to support Galax Moose Lodge 733, who have hosted the annual Old Fiddlers Convention for the past 85 years. Their charitable work in the area is funded by this yearly event, which was cancelled for 2020 due to restrictions placed on mass gathering by the Virginia Governor. The festival is also a major financial boon to local businesses in Galax, many of whom depend on that week’s income to get them through the year.

Mike says that he feels very close to this convention, and the people who run it.

“One of, if not the biggest event, anywhere, in bluegrass music, is the Galax Old Fiddler’s convention in August. It is also close to my heart, as it was the first place that I experienced a deep appreciation and reverence for bluegrass music. I can’t imagine the economic hit that the community of Galax is suffering this year, without the thousands of people the convention brings.”

Throughout tonight’s livestream, he will be urging viewers to visit the Virginia Moose Association, and make a contribution e earmarked for the Galax Fiddlers Convention.

The music begins at 8:00 p.m. (EDT), and can be accessed by visiting the Mike Mitchell Band page on Facebook. Alex Donahue will accompany Mike on bass.

Mitchell also has a new video released this week for his upcoming single, Calling Me, due later this month. Written with Jack Shannon, the song shares the feeling when you realize that your life isn’t going the way you had planned.

The Mike Mitchell Band includes Trey Wellington on banjo, Jake Mosley on mandolin, Joey Mosley on guitar, and Alex Donahue on bass.

Calling Me will release on September 20.