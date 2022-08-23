New team for The Kody Norris Show

Since signing with Rebel Records back in January, The Kody Norris Show has completely revamped their professional team, bringing in Reliant Talent Agency, HB Entertainment, Richards & Southern, 2911 Media, and BubbleUp media services on board.

Reliant Talent Agency is a Nashville-based firm who provides booking representation to an extremely wide variety of artists and personalities across all genres. Other bluegrass artists with the agency include Del McCoury, The Gibson Brothers, and The Travelin’ McCourys. Frank Wing and Chris Looney will represent the Show for Reliant, who also have offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Holly Bonnette with HB Entertainment will offer artist management services. She can be reached by email.

Richards & Southern is a third generation Nashville business providing merchandising and design for a great many artists and companies, including implementation of web sales portals.

Jeremy Westby with 2911 Media will handle media relations and publicity for The Kody Norris Show. They also work with Rhonda Vincent, The Oak Ridge Boys, and many others.

BubbleUp is in Houston, TX, and are joining the team to facilitate digital marketing, web site development, commerce, fulfillment, and the like.

That is quite a team to put together inside of a year. Congratulations to Kody, et al.

Speaking of this milestone, Norris says…

“We couldn’t be happier with our newly assembled team! Having a group of like minded people with a common goal makes what once seemed unattainable come together with a streamlined plan for success. Rebel Records, HB Entertainment, 2911, BubbleUp, Reliant Talent Agency and Richards-Southern exemplify true professionalism in every sense of the word. We are so blessed to have such an A team assembled and certainly look forward working with them for years to come.”

The Kody Norris Show is Norris on guitar and lead vocal, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris on fiddle, mandolin, and vocals, Josiah Tyree on banjo and vocals, and Charlie Lowman on bass.