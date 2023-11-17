Mountain Fever Records is offering a first taste of their next album with Amanda Cook in a single, New Star, releasing today.

The Florida born bluegrass singer developed her love for the music, and found her muse, living in the Sunshine State, but has since moved into the southwestern Virginia mountains where she works in the Mountain Fever studio. Amanda tours the US with a band that is half in Appalachia and half on the Gulf Coast. They are hard at work on a new project for the label, Restless Soul, expected in the fall of 2024.

New Star was written by Theo MacMillan, who is rapidly becoming one of Nashville’s most interesting bluegrass songwriters, both with his group, Theo & Brenna, and for other artists as well. Unique both melodically and lyrically, it’s a perfect fit for Amanda’s singular voice, with a hopeful message for strivers of every kind.

Cook tells us that the song really captures an artist’s interior life.

“I knew it would be an ‘anthem’ for the album, it has such great lyrics and I LOVE what we as a band did with it! I think New Star describes the ups and downs we all go through as musicians…and even with all those ups and downs…we’ll never let go of making music!!!”

She’s supported by regular bandmates Carolyne Van Lierop on banjo, Troy Boone on mandolin, Brady Wallen on guitar, George Mason on fiddle, and Josh Faul on bass. Carolyne and Troy sing harmony.

They’ve done a wonderful job on this distinctive number, giving a strong performance to a first rate song. Have a listen…

New Star from Amanda Cook is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.