New single From Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Between The Lines

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver are offering a look at the new edition of the band, and their new sound, with a first single this week from an upcoming album for Billy Blue Records.

Lawson has had the boys in the studio this past month, and a new record is nearly finished. A debut single drops on Friday (March 12), a swingy version of Between The Lines, written by ace songwriters Steve Goodman and Steve Burgh.

As always, we marvel whenever Doyle loses several members of his touring group, and jumps right back in with new members right away, without diminishing the driving rhythm and trademark vocal harmony he has delivered for more than 40 years. A number of long time members left when the pandemic shutdowns went into effect, in order to find a way to earn a living when being a touring musician was off the table.

Between The Lines features new Quicksilver fiddler Matt Flake on lead vocals, Eli Johnston on banjo, Ben James on guitar, and Jerry Cole on bass. Doyle retains his place on mandolin, leading yet another edition of the band, something that he has done many times over the past four decades.

Have a listen in this lyric video prepared by Billy Blue.

Between The Lines will be available to bluegrass radio on Friday. I expect it will show up on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart in short order.