New President for the Colorado Bluegrass Music Society

Outgoing CBMS President Kevin Slick welcomes his successor, John Pierce

Speaking of the Colorado Bluegrass Music Society, which we were earlier this week, it turns out that the organization has seen a change of leadership.

After serving as President of the Society for six years, Kevin Slick has stepped down to focus his attention on his other CBMS chores, specifically managing the large historical archives of Colorado bluegrass history, and working on photography and graphic design for the organization.

He tells us the he made the decision himself, saying, “There was never any mention in the by-laws about how long a President was to serve, but six years seems like a good round number to me.”

Accepting the role of President is John Pierce, who has been serving on the Society’s Board of Directors. He is a previous Treasurer and webmaster for CBMS, and is familiar to Colorado grassers as a performer with a number of regional groups, including Reckless Folk. He has been sharing his photography with the organization for some time as well.

When he first agreed to serve as President, John joked that maybe he would get a Presidential sash, so one was created for his installation.

CBMS is an all volunteer, 501(c)(3) organization, so membership and other donations are tax deductible.

Bluegrass associations like this play a vital role in helping to preserve and promote the music, especially outside the areas where it first developed. In fact, their hard work is part of what has helped make bluegrass endemic now around the world.

Congratulations to John Pierce and CMBS.