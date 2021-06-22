New look for Josh Grigsby & County Line

Skip to content
Josh Grigsby has been performing bluegrass from Virginia’s scenic Northern Neck region for the past eight years with his band, County Line, which also includes his wife, Crystal, on harmony vocals. With his strong tenor voice and traditional bluegrass sound, they have been earning plaudits all over the state, with two albums already to their credit.
For the 2021 season, Grigsby has some new pickers on board. Doug Cherrington has joined to play mandolin and lead guitar, Dylan Burgess will be on banjo, and Ryan Holder on bass. They join Josh on guitar and Mark Baker on reso-guitar.
All three newcomers are experienced grassers, even Dylan and Ryan who are still young men. Doug lives in Sandston, VA and has worked as a magazine writer, recording artist, singer, songwriter, producer, and music instructor. Dylan comes from Danville, VA, where he had played with Jus’ Cauz, winners of the 2018 Virginia State Championship bluegrass band. Ryan, who lives in Sussex, VA, has played previously with The Kody Norris Show, The Honakers, and the Rappahannock Crossing Bluegrass Band.
Like everyone in the bluegrass world, Josh is eager to get back to performing again.
“I’m stoked to perform on stage with this great bunch of energetic, hard driving, and dedicated musicians. We are all excited to ‘get the show on the road.'”
County Line is working on material now for a new Gospel album. Keep an eye
on their web site for updates, and to see where they will be performing tis summer.
