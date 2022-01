New look for Hillbilly Fever in ’22

We heard recently from Hillbilly Fever, based in Athens, TX, with news of a changed lineup to start off the 2022 season.

The group got its start in North Carolina, but moved with banjo picker Mark Krider to the southwest some years ago. Mark lives now in Texas, and his Hillbilly Fever bandmates reside across several states. They specialize in traditional and contemporary bluegrass.

New for this year are Scott Norris on bass from Salt Lake City, Steve Harper from Heflin, LA on guitar, and Arizonan Billy Park on mandolin. They join Mark on banjo, Randy Pasley on reso-guitar, and Bob Frankot on fiddle.

Krider tells us that all the new members are talented and experienced bluegrass musicians, and that Scott and Steve will handle much of the lead vocals.

Here’s video of them at a show earlier this month doing an Osborne Brothers classic. Mark has a special passion for the Osbornes. He was a friend of Sonny’s, and plays one of his Osborne Chief banjos.

For more information about Hillbilly Fever, contact them online.