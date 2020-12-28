New look for Becky Buller Band in 2021

The Becky Buller Band will welcome some new faces for the upcoming year, as long time members Dan Boner and Nate Lee say goodbye. Both have major commitments outside of performing that they need to focus their energies on.

Buller accepted their resignations ruefully, and says that it has been a joy having them by her side this past four years.

“I’ve had such a great time working with both Dan and Nate. I’ve learned so much from them both and they kept me laughing. They’ve really become family. I wish them the only the best and look forward to the time we can work together again.”

For Boner, who also serves as full-time director of the Bluegrass, Old Time & Country Music Studies program at East Tennessee State University, trying to fill both positions was just too much.

“It was back in February, after our last recording session for Distance and Time, when I let Becky and Stephen know that I would need to step away from the group. Five years balancing touring while simultaneously directing the program at ETSU had finally taken its toll on me. What an incredible five years it has been. How sad I am.

You will find few people in life with such graciousness and thoughtfulness for humankind as Becky. We could wake up at 3:00 a.m., be at the Nashville airport by 5:00, into the air by 7:00, and 30-minutes later she would be in her seat personalizing a tall stack of get well and sympathy cards to people in all corners of the country. A little while later you might find her coordinating with D’Addario to donate guitar strings and tuners to a local school. And no matter how exhausting the day, there is always time to check in with Romy and Jeff back at home.

That’s the kind of person you want to associate with. One who puts others first. Someone who wants to see her band members share recognition equally alongside her. What a wonderful bandleader she is. What a wonderful person to call a dear friend.

(P.S. I still want to be the ‘fill-in’ when someone can’t make a show!)”

In Lee’s case, it’s more a case of missing home, and expanding the business he has developed while COVID-19 restrictions shut touring down this year.

“After four fantastic years playing with the Becky Buller Band, I’m stepping down to spend time with my family and work on my online music instruction business, Play Nately.

B^3 is an awesome and caring musical family, and I will miss traveling and playing with them. The latest B^3 album, Distance & Time, is a work of art, and I’m so proud of the music we made. I’m fortunate to call the B^3 members friends, and I look forward to going to their shows as a fan in the future!

Readers who would like to take online music lessons from me can sign up at www.PlayNately.com. I also offer coaching for musicians who are breaking into the online teaching business, or want to take their business to the next level. Inquiries can be sent to Lessons@NateLeeLLC.com.”

But before they take their leave, The Becky Buller Band will do one last show with this configuration, and everyone is invited to attend. On January 2 at 8:00 p.m. (EST), they will offer a live performance on Zoom, and are sharing the login details far and wide.

To join in, simply use this Zoom link, and if prompted use the following login:

Meeting ID: 940 6621 5529

Passcode: 223593

We’ll be sure to share the news when new members of The Becky Buller Band are announced.