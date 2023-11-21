New lineup for Best Before War

Best Before War, a bluegrass group from Modena, near Bologna in northern Italy, has announced a reformed lineup for the band.

Members now include Silvia Nicoletti on lead vocals, Elena Mirandola on fiddle, Andrea Cerè on bass, Marco Pandolfi on banjo and harmony vocals, Stefano Santangelo on mandolin and harmony vocals, and Matteo ‘scheggia’ Bertaggia on guitar.

They play a polished style of contemporary bluegrass utilizing a mix of familiar material from the worlds of grass and popular music.

Here’s a recent video of them doing Steel Rails…

…and an acoustic run through of a segment of If Wishes Were Horses.

You can learn more about Best Before War by visiting them on Facebook.