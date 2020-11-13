New label, new single for Wood Family Tradition

Turnberry Records has announced the signing of a two-record deal with North Carolina’s Wood Family Tradition, and released a debut single today.

The Woods exist to continue the musical style and music of their patriarch, famed NC banjo player and songwriter, A.L. Wood. He was a prominent performer throughout the southeast from the early 1970s into the early aughts, with his band, the Smokey Ridge Boys. Though they were festival favorites for many years, only a pair of albums were recorded, though many of A.L.’s songs continue as jam standards.

At 82 years old, the senior Wood isn’t up to performing or traveling much, but his two sons and a grandson are keeping the Wood sound alive, as Wood Family Tradition. Mike Wood is on guitar, with his son, Jason on mandolin. Bobby Wood plays bass, with Jason’s wife, Mackenzie, on vocals. The sole non-Wood member is Brian Aldridge on banjo.

Mike and Bobby toured as members of A.L.’s Smokey Ridge Boys back in the day, and Jason has prior experience playing with James King. Brian is an accomplished bluegrass sideman as well, and played for several years with Sideline.

Jason says that they already have nine of the next album’s projected twelve tracks finished, and are delighted with what they have, and this first single, Back Home in Tennessee.

“We’re following in my grandfather’s footsteps, and aiming for a 2020 release date for the full record.

I’m proud of the material that’s on this project. All but a couple are original material. The album truly shows the tremendous amount of talent my family has, and I am so proud to make music with them.

We’re blessed to be recording with Wesley Easter, at Eastwood Studios.”

Here’s a sample…

Back Home In Tennessee should be available soon from the popular online streaming and download sites online.