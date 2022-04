New Josh Graves dobro course from Rob Ickes

Reso guitar master Rob Ickes has announced a second video course where he teaches classic Josh Graves solos from the days of Flatt & Scruggs at the Big Music Tent site.

Unlike sites where you pay subscriptions to obtain their instructional materials, Big Music Tent allows you to purchase these courses for a one time fee, and retain access to the video and tablature materials in perpetuity.

Rob had produced a similar course last summer, containing lessons on how to play five emblematic solos Josh recorded back in the day, and this new set offers five more.

Included are:

Fireball

Foggy Mountain Breakdown

Flatt Lonesome

Foggy Mountain Rock

Home Sweet Home

Each of the solos is played fast and slow before Ickes breaks it down section by section with multiple camera angles. In all the course runs over 90 minutes and is offered online for $30. You also receive tablature for the various solos taught.

Here’s a brief video of Fireball.

Big Music Tent is also offering a package deal now to get both volumes of Josh Graves solos video lessons for $50. Volume 1 has Rob teaching the following:

Randy Lynn Rag

Ground Speed

Reuben

Jennifer’s Waltz

Little Rosewood Casket

He also sets aside time to discuss and demonstrate Josh’s chop, his technique for emulating the sound of a mandolin chop using the reso-guitar.

You will find more details on both courses at the Big Music Tent web site.