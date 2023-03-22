New home for Midwest Banjo Camp 2023

The long running and very popular Midwest Banjo Camp will convene in a new home this year.

Organizers have set plans to host the 2023 Camp at Manchester University in North Manchester, IN, located in the north central part of the state. For reference, North Manchester is just under three hours south of Lansing, MI, three hours southeast of Chicago, IL, and two hours north of Indianapolis, IN. The closest airport is in Fort Wayne, IN, about 40 minutes from the college, and a round trip shuttle is available for transportation to and from the Camp.

While the Midwest Banjo Camp specializes in all things banjo, classes are also offered for fiddle, guitar, and mandolin. There are separate banjo tracks for bluegrass, old time, and tenor banjo.

As always, the Camp is bringing in top names in the banjo world as instructors. The bluegrass faculty includes Alan Munde, Greg Cahill, Pete Wernick, Tony Trischka, Gina Furtdao, and several others, while the old time classes will be taught by Riley Baugus, Victor Furtado, Adam Hurt, and Ken Perlman, among others. For tenor banjo students, instructors will be Johnny Baier and Keith Baumann.

Greg Blake will be on hand teaching guitar, with Don Julin on mandolin, and Erynn Marshall on fiddle.

Midwest Banjo Camp 2023 runs from June 1-4 for the full Camp, with a weekend version that starts on June 2. There are 72 hours of immersive instruction offered over the four days, starting with two evening sessions on Thursday.

Within the bluegrass and old time banjo classes there are sessions geared to beginner/novice players, plus several choices for intermediate and advanced students. Tenor banjo and guitar, fiddle, and mandolin have a single class option during each time block. A full schedule can be viewed online.

Registrants can choose to stay on campus in the college’s dormitory facilities, or make their own accommodations locally and register as commuter students. Meal plans to eat in the college cafeteria are also available.

Fees range from $489 to $860, depending on accommodation and meal plan choices. Special rates are available for spouses or companions, as well as for chaperones attending with a minor student. Some scholarship assistance is also available.

Complete details for the 2023 Midwest Banjo Camp can be viewed online.