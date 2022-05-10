New home for Huck Finn Jubilee announced in California

For more than four decades, the annual Huck Finn Jubilee has been among the favorite west coast festivals for fans of bluegrass and acoustic string music.

It ran for 40 years under the direction of Don and Barbara Tucker, until Don passed away in 2012. The Ontario, CA convention and visitors bureau then took over, moving the event from its original home in Victorville. But after the 2016 Jubilee, Ontario dropped the festival, and it languished until new operators popped up in 2018, who purchased the brand and moved the festival to the fall from its June time frame.

These new owners, who like to retain some anonymity by going only as Nikki and Roger, successfully held Huck Finn for two years until pandemic shutdowns forced them to postpone this last two.

But they are back in 2022, in a new location which they feel will offer an even better experience than before. Huck Finn ’22 will be held at the Bonelli Bluffs RV Resort and Campground in San Dimas, CA. The campground is located in the Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park, a 2,000 acre facility already chosen as the site for mountain biking at the 2028 Olympics.

Bonelli Bluffs offers some magnificent views of Puddingstone Lake, with large paved RV hookup sites, plenty of wooded rough camping, and a great many amenities to offer festival goers. There are two pools, great fishing with rental and licenses available, a fully stocked camp store, RV parts shop, plus basketball and volleyball courts for campers.

Nikki and Roger request that anyone who wants to ensure that they can reserve RV spots for October 7-9 to please contact them by email right away. Space is limited and they want everyone who is certain to be coming to get a chance to save a slot.

As is the fashion these days, the artists lineup has not yet been announced, but is expected to be released by the end of this month.

Further details will be posted soon on the Huck Finn Jubilee web site.