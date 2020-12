New guitar solo lesson available from Kenny Smith online

If you have a bluegrass guitar player or student on your gift list this year, don’t forget the many flatpickers who offer lessons online. Find out who their favorites are, and see what is offered from their web site.

One such is Kenny Smith, who offers both prepared individual lessons for download purchase, as well as a subscription service that gives unlimited access to all of the archived lessons, plus new ones as they are added. The cost to subscribe is less than you would pay for one in-person lesson each month, and the lessons are professionally prepared with high quality audio and video.

The newest lesson added is Kenny’s break on When You Go Walking, as it appeared on the Lonesome River Band’s 1996 album, One Step Forward. Included is a is a tab for the solo as a PDF, as well as video of Kenny demonstrating it piece by piece at a slower speed. All of that is available for $20.

You can also scroll through all the individual solos offered from the site, or consider the various subscriptions levels for all the instructional materials. They are available for one three, or twelve month plans.

You can see everything on Kenny’s site.