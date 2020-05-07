New Gospel video from Williamson Branch

While states are slowly reopening across the US, a return to live music performances and festivals can’t be far behind. Most bands, however, will need to do some woodsheddin’, since they won’t have played together for several weeks when the first opportunities arise.

Except for family bands, that is, who typically live together and have been picking and singing throughout the shutdown, and are as sharp as ever. Witness Williamson Branch, bluegrass headliners from Nashville who have been active throughout on Facebook while everyone has been stuck at home. Their home made music videos have struck a chord with Facebookers, with one from Palm Sunday reaching more than 10 million views!

The group consists of Kevin and Debbie Williamson, their three daughters (Melody, Kadence, and Caroline), and Anthony Howell on banjo. The home videos have only included members of the family per social distancing guidelines, but they now have a new music video with everybody on board.

It’s for one of the songs on their current Pinecastle project, Classy, Sassy, Bluegrassy, a lovely Gospel number from The Easter Brothers, written by James Easter. Thank You Lord For Your Blessings On Me is sung by the littlest Williamson, Caroline, who is only 9 years old but sounds much older. All three girls have been able to sing at a professional level since they were little ones. The first time I heard them, Caroline was still a babe on her mother’s knee, but Melody and Kadence were belting it out with dad like they had been doing it all their lives – which they had.

Have a look, and a listen.

Classy, Sassy, Bluegrassy is available wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD directly from the band.

Many thanks to Williamson Branch for keeping the music coming while we’re all stuck at home!