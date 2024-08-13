New Generation Showcase comes to Jerusalem Ridge

The Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration, held each year on the site of Bill Monroe’s homeplace in Rosine, Kentucky, is adding a new feature to highlight young performers this year.

On Saturday, September 14 – the third day of the 2024 festival – a New Generation Showcase will be part of the event, hosted in cooperation with Tomorrow’s Bluegrass Stars and The Baker Family. Young bluegrass artists and performers up to age 17 can attend special instrument workshops taught by members of The Baker Family, where everyone will be taught a song on their instrument which will be performed on stage later that afternoon.

Following the workshops, the stage will be opened to these youth performers from noon to 4:00 p.m. to showcase their skills. Participants will have the option of playing and/or singing alone, or to make up a group with others involved in the showcase.

The fee for each participant is only $25, which includes admission to the festival. Parents/grandparents who might accompany the young performers are also entitled to purchase discounted tickets.

Tomorrow’s Bluegrass Stars is an organization based in Arkansas that exists solely to promote and encourage young bluegrass artists, and help them grow and develop in the music. Young pickers and singers can become a member of TBS at no cost, and create a member page where other young grassers can connect with them. If you view their Members page, you’ll notice a great many artists now working professionally in bluegrass who have now aged out (20 years old), but who had been part of TBS while they were younger.

This youth showcase is not a competition, and it is intended for youngsters who are not currently in a professional band.

Executive Director of Ohio County Tourism Commission, Jody Flener, says that all young players are invited to take part.

“We are encouraging all bluegrass enthusiasts, plus those young musicians who just play one of the instruments, to come for the workshops. Youth is our future in bluegrass music, and what better place to break out your debut than at Bill Monroe’s Homeplace!”

Pre-registration for the New Generation Showcase can be completed on the Jerusalem Ridge ticket site. Questions can be sent by text (615-479-1078) or email.

In addition to the New Generation Showcase, Jerusalem Ridge will offer live music from September 12-15 with top acts on stage like Larry Sparks, Blue Highway, Ralph Stanley II, Authentic Unlimited, and many others.

Full festival details can be found online.