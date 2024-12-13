New film, A Bluegrass Christmas, arrives in time for the season

Are you a sucker for Hallmark Christmas movies, where a happy ending is assured, the boy always gets the girl – or vice versa – and the family farm, quaint coffee shop, or small town theater company is saved?

Well then, A Bluegrass Christmas, a new film from Imagicomm Entertainment, should be right up your alley. Available now on DVD and via streaming, it supplies all the expected variables, with a bluegrass twist!

This time it’s a family horse sanctuary, operated by Katie, the comely granddaughter of a retired bluegrass star, whose funding is in jeopardy when their chief sponsor pulls out. But the sponsor’s kind – and very handsome – son Grant happens to meet Katie for coffee at a bluegrass music spot, and sparks fly.

Can they convince Katie’s grandfather to perform again at a benefit concert to save the sanctuary, after he has sworn off appearing in public? You’ll have to watch and see.

Did we mention that Katie and Grant are also bluegrass pickers and singers?

It sounds like a bluegrass big time!

Here’s the trailer.

A Bluegrass Christmas is streaming now on Prime, where it is also available for streaming purchase, and on DVD from Amazon and presumably other online resellers.