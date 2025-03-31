New faces with The Gospel Plowboys

Jacob Little, joining The Gospel Plowboys on mandolin

North Carolina’s Gospel Plowboys are making a few changes in their band personnel. The bluegrass gospel group, recognized for their stage attire of bib overalls, white shirts, and red neckties, is continuing the legacy of their late founding member, David Murph.

Lead singer and guitarist, Michael Jenkins, explained the recent restructuring of the band.

“One of the things is [fiddler] Alec McCallister has left the band to pursue other things. We’re going to miss Alec. He’s been a big help to the Plowboys and we wish him the best.

We also have David Brown [leaving]. David has been with the band almost since it started. I think he’s been with the band since 2013. He’s decided that he is ready to retire and be a grandpa.

David has been such a huge asset to the band. He brought a good heartfelt spirit and has always been an excellent bass singer and musician. We’re going to miss him, but it’s not going to be the end of David. We’ll still have him rejoin us from time to time. He’s going to be with us at the Mountain Arts Center in Kentucky at the end of April.

With those changes coming, Daniel Schronce is going to transist from mandolin to bass. We also are going to feature Peden Williams, our banjo player, playing dobro as well as with the banjo.

We’re bringing in seventeen-year-old Jacob Little from Lexington, NC. He’s a real good mandolin player and will be singing bass vocals in the band.”

Previously, Little had played in local bands (Fairfield Bluegrass and Cabarrus Station) with Williams.

Jenkins continued…

“We are excited about it all. Jacob brings a sense of youth into the band, and we’re grateful to be with the record label, Mountain Fever. We’re going back into the studio again at the end of the year.”

The Gospel Plowboys have even more exciting news coming in the next couple of months.

“We are releasing a new album, Something to Be Said, on Mother’s Day weekend. Then we have our festival, Gospel on the Farm, in Gold Hill, NC, coming up on June 8. Our special guest will be Larry Sparks. I am really excited. We met Larry at Bristol Bluegrass Festival a few years ago and have become really good friends. He’s an amazing talent and a legend. It’s an honor to have him come be a part of our festival.”

Good luck to all that is happening with the Gospel Plowboys in 2025!