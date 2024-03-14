New faces this year in Backline

Two new members have come onboard for Backline, the contemporary bluegrass group from South Carolina based around the singing and songwriting of Katelyn Ingardia.

Katelyn tells us that they had a couple of players leave over the winter.

“Jacob Connor, our mandolinist, stepped away from the band in November to focus on the police academy.

Banjo player Zachary Carter is stepping away from the band as well. Zach had been with us for six years now, and we sure appreciate all he has brought to the band in that time.

Wishing these guys all the best in their new endeavors.”

Into their spots come Jacob Carroll on banjo and David Heavener on mandolin.

We asked Katelyn to introduce them for us.

“Jacob Carroll lives in Spruce Pine, NC. His love for the banjo started when he was around two years old while watching Earl Scruggs and friends play Foggy Mountain Breakdown. He started taking banjo lessons from Christy Rash when he was 11 years old. He has played with several bands, including Stings of Faith, Carolina Crossroads, Toe River Drifters, and Rock Creek Ramblers. In 2017 he was chosen to participate in the IBMA Kids on Bluegrass program, joined Truegrass, and traveled with them for several years.

We are excited to have him aboard with us!

David is a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, born and raised in Golden Valley, NC. He is the grandson of Butch Cook, and began playing traveling with the Golden Valley Crusaders at the age of 14. He also, had the opportunity to play bass for Little Roy and Lizzy Long for three years.

We are so excited to have David with us as well.”

David and Jacob join Katelyn on guitar, Alex Hampton on reso-guitar, and Chris Williamson on bass.

Backline is spending this month finishing up what will be their fifth studio album, with producer and engineer Jeff Partner at the helm.

Ingardia says they are all eager for their season to get started.

“We are so excited to hit the road, and share this new music and new lineup with as many folks as we can.

Help us welcome these guys to the band!”

You can keep up with Backline and their show schedule online.