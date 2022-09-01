New Editorial Department address effective September 2

Posted on by John Lawless

Attention anyone who needs to contact our Editorial Department by postal mail. This would include people sending audio CDs, DVDs, books, or any other material for review.

Effective September 2, the new address will be:

143 Hectors Creek Ln
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

There will be no change to any of the phone numbers you may use to contact us. The only change is to our editorial mailing address.

If you use contact mailing lists or databases provided by others, it may take several months before those are updated.

Please make note of this new address as the postal service will only forward mail for a few weeks before returning it to sender.

This change is reflected on our Contact Us page should you need to look it up.

Thanks for your attention.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today