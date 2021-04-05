New Earl Scruggs Banjo Songbook expected in May

The Hal Leonard music publishing company has announced the imminent release of a new book of Earl Scruggs banjo transcriptions. Titled The Earl Scruggs Banjo Songbook, it will offer tablature for 84 classic Scruggs solos taken from both recordings and live shows over the course of his lengthy and remarkable career.

The books lists Earl Scruggs as the author, and was created with the approval of the Earl Scruggs estate. At this point, we have been unable to determine who prepared these transcriptions, but Hal Leonard describes them as “accurately transcribed” and indicates that they are published using the same tablature format as Earl Scruggs and the 5-String Banjo.

Of course there is no way that Earl could have approved these transcriptions himself, unless he and his son, Gary, had begun working on this project more than ten years ago. We assume that Gary and Hal Leonard had chosen a qualified transcriber for something as potentially important as this, and that they have been carefully proofed

Initial publication for The Earl Scruggs Banjo Songbook had been listed for February, but unexpected delays have pushed availability back to May, but the company was able to provide us with this complete list of song titles. It includes solos, intros, and endings for music he recorded with Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, The Earl Scruggs Revue, and on various albums where he appeared as a guest. References to available recordings are included for each song or tune.

Before I Met You

Big Black Train

Bugle Call Rag

Can The Circle Be Unbroken (Will The Circle Be Unbroken)

Come Back Darling

The Crawdad Song

Daisy May

Dig A Hole In The Meadow

Doin’ My Time

Don’t Get Above Your Raising

Don’t Let Your Deal Go Down

Down The Road

Duelin’ Banjos

Farewell Blues

Fireball

Fireball Mail

Flop Eared Mule

Foggy Mountain Breakdown

Foggy Mountain Rock

Foggy Mountain Special

Get In Line Brother

Gotta Travel On

Hand Me Down My Walking Cane

Have You Come To Say Goodbye

Hear The Whistle Blow, One Hundred Miles

Heavy Traffic Ahead

I Ain’t Goin’ To Work Tomorrow

I Saw The Light

I Want To Be Loved (But Only By You)

I Wonder Where You Are Tonight

I’d Rather Be Alone

I’ll Go Stepping Too

I’ll Just Pretend

I’ll Never Shed Another Tear

I’ll Stay Around

I’m Goin’ Back To Old Kentucky

I’m Head Over Heels In Love

If I Should Wander Back Tonight

It’s Mighty Dark To Travel

Jazzing

Jingle Bells

John Hardy Was A Desperate Little Man

Just Joshin’

Lonesome Road Blues

Love And Wealth

Love Is Just A Four Letter Word

Mama Blues

Molly And Tenbrooks

Mountain Dew

My Cabin In Caroline

My Home’s Across The Blue Ridge Mountains

My Little Girl In Tennessee

My Long Journey Home

My Saro Jane

Nashville Skyline Rag

Nine Pound Hammer

Nobody’s Business

Nothing To It

On The Rock Where Moses Stood

Pain In My Heart

Petticoat Junction

Pike County Breakdown

Polka On A Banjo

Roll In My Sweet Baby’s Arms

Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town

Salty Dog Blues

Shortenin’ Bread

Six White Horses

Soldier’s Joy

Some Of Shelly’s Blues

Some Old Day

Somebody Touched Me

Somehow Tonight

Standin’ In The Need Of Prayer

Steel Guitar Rag

Till The End Of The World Rolls Around

‘Tis Sweet To Be Remembered

Toy Heart

We’ll Meet Again Sweetheart

When I Left East Virginia

When The Angels Carry Me Home

Why Don’t You Tell Me So

Will You Be Loving Another Man

You Can’t Stop Me From Dreaming

Jim Mills provided a Foreword to the book, and Hal Leonard’s pre-publication notes say that tuning and capo information for each piece are included. They also suggest that for the instrumental tracks, complete tablature is given so we presume that means that multiple solos are transcribed.

Let’s hope that by indicating this new publication as following the tablature format of Earl Scruggs and the 5-String Banjo, that it does not include the questionable and unnecessary grace notes that made the recent reprint of that volume so confusing for less skilled players to study.

Though The Earl Scruggs Banjo Songbook does not yet list on the Hal Leonard web site, it is available for pre-order from a number of online resellers. It is offered in a large sized paperback edition, at 192 pages, for $29.99.

This is a book that every banjo player will want to own, and could become the ultimate reference point for students and historians of the music of the one and only Earl Scruggs.