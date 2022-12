New Christmas track from Barefoot Movement with Bryan Sutton

The Barefoot Movement has brought their Covers for a Cause campaign to an end for 2022, in a lovely acoustic version of the 1944 classic, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, with the assistance of Bryan Sutton on guitar.

Real oldsters among our readers will recall the song’s 1944 debut in the film, Meet Me in St Louis, sung by Judy Garland. It was written by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane, and is among the most recorded pop Christmas numbers in the English language. Prominent remakes include those from Frank Sinatra, which many consider as the standard these days, as well as ones from Michael Buble and John Legend in more recent times.

For the Movement, Noah Wall takes center stage on lead vocal, supported by bandmates Tommy Norris on mandolin and Katie Blomarz on bass, along with Nashville guitar superstar Bryan Sutton.

Light that fire and enjoy this soothing hot,iday favorite.

The band recorded a shortened arrangement live today on Facebook, with Bryan, which you can see online.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas from The Barefoot Movement is available now from Bonfire Music Group at popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct, along with other Christmas bluegrass from the Pinecastle/Bonfire family in 2022.

