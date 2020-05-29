New Beginnings drops for Stephen Mougin

Today is a big day for Dark Shadow Recording. Not only is it the release day for New Beginnings, the new single from Stephen Mougin’s debut solo project, Ordinary Soul, it’s also his birthday. Happy Birthday Mojo!

And to celebrate the event – or should we say, events? – his co-writer on the track, Kelly Riggins, and the various artists who played on it with him, created this message of congratulations.

New Beginnings does carry a positive message, of overcoming and carrying on, which Mougin sees as a consoling influence.

“The song New Beginnings is an oddly-appropriate tune for our times. It paints the picture of an optimist who has survived tough times by realizing that: “as sure as the rain falls, the sun will shine again… I see a new beginning ‘round the bend. It’s a slamming bluegrass track that was a TON of fun to put together and I’m thrilled with how it turned out!”

As you saw in the video above, supporting Stephen are Ned Luberecki on banjo, Cory Piatt on mandolin, Laura Orshaw on fiddle, Alan Bartram on bass, and Rick Faris with harmony vocals.

New Beginnings is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.

Look for Ordinary Soul to drop on the Dark Shadow Recording label later this year.