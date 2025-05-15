New band for Molly Tuttle

Molly Tuttle has announced the dissolution of her current touring band, Golden Highway, and will be out with a new group this summer.

Several of her current Golden Highway bandmates are actively pursuing solo careers this year, particularly fiddler Bronwyn Keith-Hynes and bass player Shelby Means. They had spent the past three and a half years with Tuttle.

The new group has not yet been named – perhaps it will simply be the Molly Tuttle Band – is set to begin touring in late July. Members will include Mair Meyer on mandolin, Ellen Angelico on electric and steel guitar, Vanessa McGowan on bass, and Megan Jane on drums.

We’re endeavoring to find out more about the new band, and the type of music they’ll be playing, and will report back when we get more information.

Adios to Golden Highway, a very strong modern bluegrass ensemble. They served Molly, and bluegrass music, quite well.

Best of luck to Molly Tuttle going forward!