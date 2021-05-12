Never Too Old For Love video from Niall Toner and Andrea Booth

Skip to content
Veteran Irish grasser
Niall Toner is back with a new song about the pleasures of aging, written and recorded with fellow Dubliner, Andrea Booth.
is just the sort of song to bring a smile to those of a certain age, while generating an, “Ew… yuck,” from youngsters. Niall and Andrea, having both earned their senior status, deliver this one with just the right mix of earnestness and frivolity, and a sound that is bluegrass and swing in equal measure. Never Too Old For Love
Toner tells us that working with Booth, a relative newcomer in folk and acoustic music, has opened up new artistic options for him.
“Writing and performing songs with a female singer/songwriter gives me a whole extra perspective, and I believe results in a more balanced result. Writing and singing with Andrea Booth adds another dimension altogether to the music.”
They are supported on the track by Niall’s regular bandmates Johnny Gleeson on reso-guitar and Richie Foley on mandolin, with Brendan Carthy joining on drums.
You can enjoy this clever song in music video form, shot on location in Coolasnaught by Fiaz Farrelly.
Never Too Old For Love is available now wherever you stream or download music online.
