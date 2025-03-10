Never Knew I Could from the David Mayfield Parade

The new single from The David Mayfield Parade, Never Knew I Could, is something of a departure from their standard fare. A band known for their madcap stage antics and offbeat sense of humor may not be expected to turn in a heartfelt ballad of healing through true love, but here we are,

Drum leader Mayfield has more to him than rowdiness and tomfoolery, as he demonstrates on this latest for Mountain Fever Records, written for and with his beloved.

He explains that the song shows how belief leads to hope, and then to love.

“Never Knew I Could is sort of a prayer and a love song, inspired by the journey of finding strength through faith, and discovering a love that feels like a gift. It’s about how grace can transform not just your circumstances, but also your heart, leading you toward light, hope, and the kind of connection you never thought possible. Sometimes, the strength to walk through that darkness is what opens the door to unexpected joy.

I wrote this song about, and with the help of, my beautiful wife Jessie Todd Mayfield, and I hope it resonates with anyone who’s found their way through struggle to something beautiful.”

It is truly a lovely song, one you can really get your heart around, played with David on lead vocal and guitar, Steven Moore on banjo, Keith Wallen on mandolin, Ryan Wallen on reso-guitar, and Graham Bell on bass. Keith and Ryan provide harmony vocals.

Give it a listen…

Never Knew I Could is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.