Net Radio Dogs program picked up by Fishnet Syndication

Rick Dollar, host of the weekly, one hour radio show Net Radio Dogs, has announced an agreement with Fishnet Syndication to offer the program to radio station all across the United States.

Dollar has been in radio for more than twenty years, working first at pop and rock stations, before returning to the sounds of his native east Tennessee when he launched Net Radio Dogs in 2002. He has also served as host of the Pickin’ Porch Show, held each Thursday for many years at The Mountain Music Museum in Bristol/Kingsport, TN, and as the President of the sponsoring organization, the Appalachian Cultural Music Association.

Initially, Net Radio Dogs was primarily an interview program, aired on YouTube, but these days Rick has pared it down to feature both classic and contemporary bluegrass and Americana music in a one hour format.

At present, the show is offered via streaming radio and podcasts, but Rick says that he is excited to see what opportunities will develop with terrestrial radio.

“We at Net Radio Dogs Road Show have done what we do best, and that is to create an amazing bluegrass/Americana radio show. We began our search for a syndicator early this year, and we looked at all of them before selecting Fishnet Syndication. We are confident in our decision to partner with Fishnet Syndication. Looking at the history of Kent Jones and Mike Tyler, these guys have done it all in the radio industry and have a very impressive track record.”

Fishnet offers a wide range of programming to independent broadcasters, including more than two dozen music and talk specialty shows for syndication, in addition to voiceover talent services.

Mike Tyler at Fishnet believes that their clients can benefit from this latest offering.

“Rick Dollar has done a fantastic job creating and producing Net Radio Dogs Road Show … Rick plays a perfect blend of music and interviews that will fit with many formats. All radio stations need great content and specials that listeners will enjoy and are great for advertisers. We at Fishnet Syndication are always looking for great shows, and we have found one with Rick Dollar.”

Fishnet will take over all marketing, affiliate sales, and advertising revenue for Net Radio Dogs. They can be reached online.