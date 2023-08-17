Nelson Williams to Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

Chris Jones has announced that Nelson Williams, until recently bassist with Jake Blount, will take up that position next week with The Night Drivers.

Marshall Wilborn, who has been playing bass with the band this past few years, recently told Jones that he would need to step aside.

“Due to family medical issues, my time with Chris and the Night Drivers is coming to a close. These past few years of travel, performing, and recording have been absolutely wonderful, and I could never ask for finer band mates and pals than Chris, Grace, and Mark. I hope you’ll continue keeping an eye and an ear out for the band as they keep the distinctive, original music coming!”

Chris, who has called Marshall a friend for decades, accepts his need to move on.

“We completely understand, respect, and support Marshall’s decision here. It’s been a very special time in the band having him be a part of it. Marshall and I have played music together on and off since the 1980s, and have always had a very similar music approach and vision, plus I’ve just always felt close to him and Lynn Morris personally. We’re fortunate to have recorded a great deal of music with Marshall, and there is lots of it still to be released.

Meanwhile, we’re very excited to welcome the very talented Nelson Williams to the band. He’s a driving and versatile bass player, plus a really good and positive person, and we look forward to all that he’ll be able to bring to our sound.”

As Jones suggests, Williams is an accomplished bassist originally from New Orleans, who studied jazz and classical music at LSU. His range of professional experience is quite wide, encompassing the styles he studied in school, plus old time, blues, and bluegrass music.

Nelson returns the kind words to his new band mates.

“Chris Jones and the Night Drivers are a group full of wonderful and talented musicians, with such a rich catalog of music. I’m excited and honored for the opportunity to perform with such a storied band.”

He will officially join The Night Drivers next Friday at the Focal Point in St. Louis, MO. His new bandmates include Jones on guitar and lead vocal, Mark Stoffel on mandolin, and Grace Van’t Hof on banjo.

Their new EP, Pages in Your Hand, which was recorded with Marshall on bass and vocals, is set to release on Mountain Home Music October 6.

You can keep up with Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, and their touring schedule, online.