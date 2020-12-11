Nefesh Mountain to offer live Hanukkah concert online

Nefesh Mountain, the contemporary bluegrass band that bases its repertoire on both liturgical and original music rooted in their Jewish faith, has announced a live streaming concert this weekend.

The show will be held on December 12 at 8:00 p.m. (EST), performed live from The Barn at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY. Built as a recording studio while Helm was still alive, it now functions in that capacity for both audio and video, and is highly prized for the fidelity and “live sound” captured in this high-ceilinged, old wood building.

Nefesh Mountain is headed by the husband-and-wife team of Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg. I recall meeting them for the firm time at World of Bluegrass in Raleigh several years ago, where they were a bit nervous about whether the bluegrass world would accept a group performing inspirational music from a Jewish perspective. But the reaction they received at their showcases showed that to be a non-concern, with audiences reacting instantly not only to their bluegrass sound, but the clear sincerity of their presentation.

Since that time, they have released a pair of critically-acclaimed recordings, and toured across the US at both festivals and venues geared towards bluegrass, as well as sharing their sound with synagogues and Jewish communities less familiar with the style.

Eric (on banjo and guitar) and Doni will be joined by Alan Grubner on fiddle, David Goldenberg on mandolin, and Max Johnson on bass. They will perform selections from their albums, plus favorite Hanukkah songs, and some newer ones written by Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie.

The December 12 online show is distributed by Nugs.tv, with tickets available for $9.99. Gift tickets can also be purchased with viewing instructions sent by email.

Nugs.tv broadcasts can be viewed online, or on any internet capable device or television. Apps are available for Apple TV, Google Play, or ROKU.