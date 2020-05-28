Nefesh Mountain signs new management and booking deals

New Jersey’s Nefesh Mountain continues their climb as a bluegrass/Americana act by announcing new management and representation agreements this week.

The band, fronted by the husband-and-wife team of Eric Lindberg and Doni Zasloff, has found great success this past few years by turning a tongue-in-cheek inside joke into a reality. For years, certain northeastern grassers would refer to their music as “jewgrass,” a play on the fact that Jewish musicians seemed an outlier in the southeastern US playing bluegrass.

But Doni and Eric have done just that, combining their deep faith with their love for traditional string music. They have created a hybrid sound that appeals both to the temple crowd, who enjoy hearing acoustic bluegrass treatments of familiar ancient liturgical music, and to more general audiences who are enthralled by the Jewish themes painted in song just as Christian ones have been for years in this style.

I first encountered them in a small showcase room during the World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh about five years ago, and was immediately drawn to their sound, their sincerity, and Doni’s engaging stage presence. Following their set, I was similarly impressed by their earnest humility, and felt right away that I had made new friends.

So it is a special treat to note that Nefesh Mountain has now signed with Rockit Artist Entertaiment for management, and with Madison House for artist representation. Their publicity will continue to be provided by Morris Public Relations and Alison Auerbach Public Relations.

Nefesh Mountain is working now to finish up their third album, with an expected release sometime in the fall of 2020. Recording and touring with the group are Alan Grubner on fiddle, David Goldenberg on mandolin, and Max Johnson on bass. Lindberg plays both guitar and banjo with the band, and Zasloff is the primary vocalist.

Here’s one of the songs that initially captured the attention of the music world in 2016, Esa Einai, an old Hebrew hymn.

Onward and upwards for Nefesh Mountain.