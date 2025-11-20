Needle In The Heart of West Virginia video premiere from Rebekah Speer

Huckleberry Records has a new music for Rebekah Speer and her current single, Needle In The Heart of West Virginia, set for release tomorrow. They have graciously offered it to our readers a day early, and we are delighted to premiere it this morning.

As you might surmise from the title, this song is about the devastation caused throughout Appalachia by the opioid epidemic, which has wreaked havoc especially among low income communities. Written by Donna Ulisse and Mark Bondurant, it shares the emotional toil and the personal loss experienced by loved ones left behind.

The audio track was left sparse, with only Rebekah’s voice supported by Seth Taylor’s guitar and mandolin, fiddle from Andy Leftwich, reso-guitar from Josh Swift, and Darrin Vincent’s bass. Harmony vocals were provided by Jaelee Roberts and Grayson Lane.

For the music video, shots were filmed at the studio of Shannon Fontaine Photography in Nashville, on the Long Family Farm in Lincolnton, GA where Rebekah was raised, and at the Lincoln County High School Auditorium.

Have a look and listen to the result.

Needle In The Heart of West Virginia is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.