Needle in the Heart of West Virginia from Rebekah Speer

Rebekah Speer – photo © Mark Mosrie

Rebekah Speer hasn’t done much recording in a while, focusing more on her work as a graphic artist and publicist for Turnberry Records of late.

She grew up in bluegrass, and both she and her twin sister, Lizzy Long, have been active performers and recording artists for many years. Rebekah has albums under both her married name, and as Rebekah Long, in bluegrass and gospel music.

Now Huckleberry Records has released a song, Needle in the Heart of West Virginia, which hit Speer so strongly that she had to record it. A song about the way opioid addiction has hit rural communities in the Appalachian region, written by Donna Ulisse, Mark Bondurant, Terry Jacobs, and Rick Stanley, spoke to Rebekah in a way she couldn’t ignore.

“Needle in the Heart of West Virginia isn’t just a song. I would say it’s a cry from deep within my own story. Addiction runs through my family like a scar and members of my family battle that darkness. This song is my way of honoring that pain, the truth, and the hope that somehow still survives in the hollers of West Virginia.”

She turns in a poignant and moving performance, which will register with anyone who has seen of felt the impact of the drug crisis in the mountain communities affected. Children especially suffer where parents are incapacitated or imprisoned, and local resources are scarce, even in the schools.

With Rebekah singing lead, support comes from Seth Taylor on guitar and mandolin, Andy Leftwich on fiddle, Josh Swift on reso-guitar, and Darrin Vincent on bass. Jaelee Roberts and Grayson Lane sing harmonies.

Have a listen…

Needle in the Heart of West Virginia is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.