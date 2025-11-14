Need To Get Some Highway In from NewFound Road

Today, Billy Blue Records has released the first single from NewFound Road, resurrected after a period of inactivity to perform and record again. The band had gone fallow in 2013 after a run of more than a decade, with a number of successful albums and a horde of dedicated fans.

The new song is Need To Get Some Highway In, an intense traveling tune written by Thomas Cassell and Tim Stafford which NFR lead vocalist and bandleader Tim Shelton says was just what he was looking for as a reintroduction.

“Wanting to come out of the gate with a well-crafted, energetic, driving tune for the first new NewFound Road song in years, the first writer I reached out to was Tim Stafford. Tim sent this song that he co-wrote with Thomas Cassell. I felt the groove immediately, and, once we got in the studio and started playing it together as a band, I knew it was our first single. This song feels ALIVE!”

Indeed it does.

Also featured on the track are bandmates Jr. Williams on banjo, Jared Hensley on guitar, Joe Booher on mandolin, and Sam Lauderbaugh on bass. Jim VanCleve provides guest fiddle, and Jr. and Joe sing harmony.

Strap in and give it a listen.

Need To Get Some Highway In is available now from popular download and streaming services online.