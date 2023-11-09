Nathan Orange to Last Hour Bluegrass

Central North Carolina bluegrass gospel group and Morning Glory recording artists, Last Hour Bluegrass, welcomes their newest member, mandolinist Nathan Orange, to the band.

A fourth generation musician, Orange resides in Mount Airy, NC.

On joining the band, Nathan shared…

“I’m thankful for my heritage. I grew up around bluegrass music, but I never took much interest until I was ten. That’s when I picked up the mandolin. For the last decade, I have been blessed to play music with my family, singing and ministering to churches around the country. Recently, I stepped off the road to pursue a career, giving me the opportunity to play with Last Hour.”

Orange also serves in the music ministry at Tabernacle Baptist Church in China Grove, NC.

“God has been good, and I give Him all the glory for the talents He’s given me. I’m excited to play with these guys. I feel like we have as much chemistry off the stage as much as we do on. It’s rare that you find people of like faith that you just click with.”

Last Hour guitarist, Caleb Munson, says that they are all delighted to make the band a quintet.

“We are so excited to have Nathan onboard with us! He is a very talented musician and vocalist. We are very excited to start incorporating him into our music!”

You can find the Last Hour Bluegrass tour schedule by visiting their web site.