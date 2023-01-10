Nathan & Chesi Arnett to Turnberry Records

Turnberry Records in California has been quite aggressive so far in 2023, already announcing their second new artists of the year this week, Nathan & Chesi Arnett.

The Arnetts are a bluegrass couple from Magoffin County, Kentucky. Even though Chesi wasn’t a grasser before she and Nathan got together, a quick immersion soon followed. For their first date, Nathan took her to a bluegrass jam where she fell hard when she heard him sing Daydreams, from Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out.

Nathan proposed at the SPBGMA convention in 2018, and the two were married at the Country Music Highway Museum in Paintsville, KY. They have been singing together ever since. If that’s not bluegrass cute, what is?

In 2019 they auditioned to be contestants on The Voice on NBC TV, and appeared on the show in February of that year.

We’ve heard Nathan’s music for a while as a member of Turning Ground, a group he formed as a vehicle for his original bluegrass songs. Their three albums are a testament to his singing and songwriting prowess, the most recent, Old Country Store, on Bonfire Records.

Chesi has likewise been singing most of her life, and finds herself quite comfortable harmonizing with her husband on the music they make together.

Turnberry has signed the Arnetts for a two-record deal, the first of which will be a short form EP expected later this year.